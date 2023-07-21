HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

501 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka facing criminal cases: Home Department

The highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is from Bengaluru city, 451 cases have been booked

July 21, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The information was shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Karnataka legislative Council. 

The information was shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Karnataka legislative Council. 

Around 500 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka are facing criminal cases, while visas of 754 foreigners have expired, according to information shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Legislative Council recently.

The State police registered 501 cases against foreign nationals, as of May 2023, for drug peddling, burglary and other criminal offences. Mr Parameshwara stated that the highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is from Bengaluru city, where 451 cases have been booked.

Foreigners and crime

Foreigners in Karnataka8,862
Foreigners overstaying in Karnataka754
Foreigners in Bengaluru5,656
Foreigners facing criminal cases501

“We are trying to deport them by taking up the matter with embassies of their respective countries, through the Ministry of External Affairs. Whoever has not been deported is lodged in detention centres till they get the exit permit,” he stated.

According to data from the Home Department, 8,862 foreign nationals are currently living in Karnataka, of which 5,656 are in Bengaluru, followed by 806 in Mysuru.

Among 8,862 foreign nationals, 4,890 have student visas and 2,356 have students visa in Bengaluru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.