5,000 notices to unauthorised commercial establishments

BENGALURU: The ball has been set rolling for clearance of commercial establishments from residential areas with notices being issued to them since last week. Initial estimates by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said close to 5,000 notices have been issued so far to unauthorised commercial establishments.

The notices in January were a follow-up to an ultimatum — issued in December to voluntarily close down — to commercial establishments that had come up in violation of the Revised Master Plan - 2015 and Zoning Regulations. At least 38,350 properties are said to be unauthorised commercial establishments.

“We will give them a maximum of two weeks to reply to our notices. After that, we will start passing orders and closing them down,” said BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad. He added that the BBMP had been given information by residents welfare associations (RWAs) too. “We will verify the information and start taking action. As of now, our focus is on clearing such establishments from hardcore residential areas where peace has been disturbed due to the problems that accompany the presence of such establishments,” he added.

Stiff resistance

However, the process has not been easy for BBMP officials. Most health officers, who are in the process of issuing notices, complained about stiff resistance from violators. “They are not even letting us take photographs of the establishments,” said one officer.

Another added that they are getting the notices acknowledged by the owners of such establishments. “If they are not present, we are sticking the notice on the premise,” he said.

Software company closed

Officials of the south zone closed down a software company functioning in a residential area in Koramangala on Thursday, but said it took them three months of persistent follow-up to do so.

“We had issued a caveat order in October telling them that the place is illegal. We visited them again in December when they promised to vacate in 10 days. Finally, on Thursday, we decided to close the place down. They put up a lot of resistance to the extent that we wanted to call the police. But after two hours, they left the premises,” the health officer said, adding that close to 30 people worked there.