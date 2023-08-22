August 22, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Six months after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started issuing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on March 30, only 5,000 individuals have purchased the card.

The BMRCL has now begun to encourage the use of NCMC. It has made the cards available for purchase at Namma Metro stations during operational hours. Henceforth, the contactless smart cards will have restricted sales from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to officials, the bulk of metro commuters rely on Namma Metro smart cards, indicating that a transition to NCMC is probable only when Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other transport undertakings adopt its usage as well.

"Ever since the launch of Namma Metro services, we've been offering smart cards (closed loop cards) to our passengers, which have gained popularity among lakhs of commuters in Bengaluru. In the past year, we introduced a QR-based ticket system, which was also well-received by our passengers. We hope that NCMC cards too will be accepted since the card has a lot of benefits," a senior BMRCL official said.

NCMC isn't currently usable across other modes of transport within the city limits.

“Once other transport modes establish the necessary infrastructure to support the NCMC, we anticipate a substantial surge in demand,” he added.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan told The Hindu, “Around 60% of of passengers opt for Namma Metro smart cards. Around 39% prefer tokens bought at counters. The rest utilize group tickets and other options, including QR-code based tickets. We have seen close to 52,000 passengers using the QR-code based ticket system to travel in Namma Metro, including on weekends and weekdays.”

Starting August 21, Namma Metro is taking steps to improve the buying experience of NCMC across stations.