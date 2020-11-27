500 kg of prohibited items collected at airport every week

27 November 2020 22:00 IST

Security personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are collecting over 500 kg of prohibited items per week.

In a press release, authorities claim to have witnessed an increase in the collection of prohibited goods such as tools, blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, packs containing ghee and spices over the last few months.

“These items are confiscated by the CISF at the security screening area. Passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects, which potentially impact the frisking process, resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage,” said KIA in a release.

Authorities have asked passengers not to carry prohibited items such as lighters, scissors, sharp metal objects, guns and firearms, self-defence equipment, chemicals, flammable items and any other items which are a security hazard.