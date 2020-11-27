Bengaluru

500 kg of prohibited items collected at airport every week

Security personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are collecting over 500 kg of prohibited items per week.

In a press release, authorities claim to have witnessed an increase in the collection of prohibited goods such as tools, blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, packs containing ghee and spices over the last few months.

“These items are confiscated by the CISF at the security screening area. Passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects, which potentially impact the frisking process, resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage,” said KIA in a release.

Authorities have asked passengers not to carry prohibited items such as lighters, scissors, sharp metal objects, guns and firearms, self-defence equipment, chemicals, flammable items and any other items which are a security hazard.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 10:01:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/500-kg-of-prohibited-items-collected-at-airport-every-week/article33195727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY