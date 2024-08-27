500 commuters enrol in ‘Join the Commute’ campaign

A day after the launch of the “Join the Commute” campaign by Bengaluru Traffic Police in the South Division, as many as 500 commuters registered to participate in the campaign to share their traffic experience with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaprakash Devaraju, DCP, Bangalore South Traffic, who launched the initiative, said that the idea is to directly involve citizens in identifying and resolving traffic challenges in the city.

As part of the campaign, Mr. Devaraju took his first commute with a citizen, Kumaran, from Hulimavu to Koramangala. During the commute, Kumaran highlighted critical issues such as vehicles parked on the road and congestion at intersections, which severely disrupt traffic flow and commuter safety.

“Since the launch of the campaign on Monday, there has been an overwhelming response from the public, with over 500 commuters eagerly registering to participate. This unprecedented level of enthusiasm demonstrates the deep-seated desire of Bengaluru’s citizens for a more efficient and safe commuting experience,” Mr. Devaraju said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.