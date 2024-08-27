ADVERTISEMENT

500 commuters enrol in ‘Join the Commute’ campaign

Published - August 27, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the launch of the “Join the Commute” campaign by Bengaluru Traffic Police in the South Division, as many as 500 commuters registered to participate in the campaign to share their traffic experience with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaprakash Devaraju, DCP, Bangalore South Traffic, who launched the initiative, said that the idea is to directly involve citizens in identifying and resolving traffic challenges in the city.

As part of the campaign, Mr. Devaraju took his first commute with a citizen, Kumaran, from Hulimavu to Koramangala. During the commute, Kumaran highlighted critical issues such as vehicles parked on the road and congestion at intersections, which severely disrupt traffic flow and commuter safety.

“Since the launch of the campaign on Monday, there has been an overwhelming response from the public, with over 500 commuters eagerly registering to participate. This unprecedented level of enthusiasm demonstrates the deep-seated desire of Bengaluru’s citizens for a more efficient and safe commuting experience,” Mr. Devaraju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US