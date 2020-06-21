  • The Package

50 years of The Hindu's Bengaluru edition

As we complete 50 years of The Hindu's Bengaluru edition, and several more years of our association with the city, we look back at it all as a privilege. We have grown with the city, chronicling every moment of its transformtation. This is a collection of memories, interviews and articles about life in the city, published to commemorate the 50-year milestone.

My dream, my Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa writes
Bengaluru's water story: Can the paradise be regained?
Bengaluru, through the lens of literature
Saving Bengaluru’s everyday heritage
Looking back: Pictures from Bengaluru's past
Hope for a growing, liveable Bengaluru
The ebb and flow of Karnataka politics
The rise and rise of civic activism in Bengaluru
Chasm between the rich and the poor has only widened: H.D. Deve Gowda
It is time to set our house in order: H.S. Doreswamy
Bengaluru, a melting pot of living heritages
Reaping the benefits of past investments
In Bengaluru, a constellation if institutions
Public healthcare has to be strengthened in Bengaluru
Tracing five decades through Bengaluru's mobility
Bengaluru, a city of opportunities where divides also exist
Ambition, vision, quality have fuelled Bengaluru's start-ups
Growing by leaps and bounds
Bengaluru's neglected monuments: Part 1
Bengaluru's neglected monuments: Part 2
Let us all reinvent Bengaluru, writes Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
A cup of coffee and The Hindu…
Look to the past for a better future
