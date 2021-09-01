50 vaccination centres to function till 9 p.m.

BBMP plans to open three mega vaccination centres and hold weekly melas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has increased its vaccination target to 1 lakh a day has come up with a three-pronged approach to achieve this. It has decided to extend the working hours of select 50 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) till 9 p.m., conduct mega vaccination melas every Wednesday, and hold mega vaccination camps, where around 2,000 people can get vaccinated in a day.

Sources told The Hindu that if the response is good, the UPHCs — two in each Assembly Constituency — will operate round-the-clock depending on demand, but will otherwise remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that the weekly mega vaccination mela will be held along the lines of a similar drive conducted last week, where 1.25 lakh people got their shots.

Meanwhile, mega vaccination camps, where around 2,000 people can get vaccinated in a day, will be held at Malleswaram playground in West zone, Epidemic Disease Hospital, behind Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station, in East zone, and Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka New Town in Yelahanka zone from from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

However, working hours may be extended, if there is demand, said Randeep D., BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

According to Mr. Gupta, of the estimated 91 lakh citizens (above 18 years) deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, around 75% have already been vaccinated. The remaining unvaccinated population is an estimated 14 lakh citizens.

Circular issued

A circular issued by the civic chief on Tuesday stated that all other permanent vaccination centres, apart from the 50 selected centres, will operate from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

If citizens are still in queue after 2.30 p.m., the centre will have to ensure that all of them are vaccinated. If the vaccine stock is exhausted by 2.30 p.m., citizens will be issued tokens for the next day.