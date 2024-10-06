ADVERTISEMENT

50 kg of plastic waste removed from Hulimavu Lake surroundings

Published - October 06, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Bangalore

The green drive was undertaken by students of Christ (Deemed to be University) in association with the Indian Ploggers Army

The Hindu Bureau

The cleanup drive that was organised around Hulimavu Lake in Bengaluru on October 5.

Students from the Department of Liberal Arts at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta Road Campus, participated in a cleanup drive at Hulimavu Lake on October 5. Organised by the Liberati-Liberal Arts Association in collaboration with the Indian Ploggers Army, the event saw over 60 students volunteering to clean up the lake’s polluted surroundings.

The volunteers, who arrived at 7.30 a.m., were briefed by the Indian Ploggers Army, a Bengaluru-based NGO promoting environmental conservation through “plogging” — collecting litter while jogging. Divided into three teams, the students collected around 50 kg of plastic waste, which was later handed over to BBMP officials for proper disposal.

The plastic waste that was collected during the cleanup driver around Hulimavu Lake in Bengaluru on Saturday.

During the drive, the Indian Ploggers Army educated the students on sustainable living, with a key focus on reducing single-use plastics. “Bringing your own cutlery wherever you go can significantly reduce the use of disposable plastics,” said Ms. Gayatri. The session also covered sustainable menstruation, encouraging the use of eco-friendly alternatives to conventional sanitary napkins, which contribute to landfill waste.

Faculty member Embassy Lawbei emphasized the department’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “Our philosophy is ‘sustainability’ and we believe in behavioural change, one step at a time. This initiative will inspire students to adopt small changes and continue making more.”

Second-year student Sakhi Maheshwari reflected on the experience. “Often, people ignore the little things — throwing trash out of a car window, leaving a wrapper behind, or using plastic bags without a second thought. Today was a wake-up call.”

Third-year student Kirti Harwani added, “Change doesn’t have to be grand; it starts with small, mindful choices.”

Ward marshal Manohar P. praised the students’ efforts, noting that while the fight against plastic pollution is ongoing, community-driven initiatives like this demonstrate that progress is possible.

