50 kg of marijuana seized, two arrested

Police believe the contraband was sourced from Andhra Pradesh

Two persons were arrested by the Konanakunte police and seized 50 kg of marijuana worth ₹25 lakh.

One of the accused Suresh M., 30, was caught red-handed while waiting for his clients to sell the contraband.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. They seized one kilo of marijuana along with a mobile phone and ₹500.

Suresh told the police that he was buying marijuana from Bantu Thatharam, 41, from Andhra Pradesh who was residing in a rented house in J.P. Nagar 8th phase.

Based on his information, the police raided the house and arrested Bantu. They seized 50 kg of marijuana stored in the house.

Inquiries revealed that Bantu had been staying in Bengaluru for several months and selling marijuana sourced from his contacts in Andhra Pradesh.

The police are trying to find the source and how he had smuggled the contraband into the city.