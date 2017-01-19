50 body cameras to monitor traffic police-motorist interaction

In a bid to keep a eye on the behaviour of policemen towards vehicle users in the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have provided 50 body cameras to seven police stations.

The camera, which looks like a wireless communication set, can be fixed either to the collar flap or the shirt pocket. It weighs around 150 gm and can record video and audio for up to 10 hours. Footage can be transferred to a computer and sent to the Traffic Management Centre.

“The aim is to record the interaction between motorists and policemen. This is to verify allegations of bribery and bad behaviour against traffic policemen, which crop up mostly in drunk driving and towing cases. This will also help in providing proof of traffic violations,” a senior police officer said.

The seven stations include Cubbon Park, Halasur Gate, High Grounds, Ashok Nagar and Wilson Garden. This is part of a pilot project and other stations will be provided with the equipment based on its success.

“Policemen who are on enforcement duty have been instructed to wear the cameras compulsorily. Otherwise, if there is an allegation of bribery or misbehaviour against them, the complainant will have the advantage,” said R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Cam glasses?

After card swiping machines for payment of fines and body cameras, the city traffic police are contemplating trying out sunglasses fitted with cameras.

“There are new equipment such as ‘goggle cameras’ that policemen can wear. This will aid in law enforcement. However we are yet to study its efficacy,” said Mr. Hithendra.

In Telangana, the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police introduced such ‘smart glasses’ for their personnel last year. “It records whatever the policeman sees. This will be beneficial for law and order policemen too,” a senior police officer from Bengaluru said.