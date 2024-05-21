GIFT a SubscriptionGift
5-year-old boy drowns in sump

Published - May 21, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy, Subin, left alone at home, drowned in the water sump in Ayyappa Nagar in K.R. Puram on Monday evening. He was the only son of a couple from Nepal who had come to the city for work four years ago and lived in a rented house on the second floor.

The boy’s father, who worked in a hotel, was away at work while his mother was with the boy at home. The incident occurred when the mother went to buy groceries from a nearby shop, leaving the boy alone. Subin later came down in search of his mother and slipped into the open water sump.

The incident came to light when the mother returned and found the boy missing. The residents started searching and found the boy‘s body in the sump. The K.R. Puram police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the house for further investigation.

