5% property tax rebate period extended 

June 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended the 5% rebate period till June 30 for the convenience of property owners in tech city, said a release issued by the BBMP.

The BBMP decided on extension on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. It may be recalled that the Congress in May demanded the civic body to extend the deadline as people were inconvenienced due to Assembly polls.

Now after the Congress took over, the civic body decided to extend the date for the owners who are paying tax in pull. 

