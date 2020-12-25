5-month-old baby seeks ban on traffic in Cubbon Park

Plea in HC filed on its behalf says park has suffered serious consequences due to lack of proactive protection

The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition, filed on behalf of a five-month-old infant by his father, seeking ban on movement of all types of vehicles within and through Cubbon Park in the city.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order on the petition filed on behalf of Kian Medhi Kumar (aged about five months) by his father Rakesh Prabal Kumar, a resident Queen’s Road in the city.

Right to clean air

“The actions of the authorities impinge on the rights of the petitioner to enjoy pollution free air and water and endangers and impairs his quality of life and is a clear derogation of his constitutional rights,” it has been contended in the petition.

Also, it was claimed on behalf of the petitioner that “the Park has already suffered serious consequences due to the lack of proactive protection coupled with predatory actions of the various authorities and consequently the petitioner ought not to be put to any further distress.”

Second plea

This is the second PIL petition in the recent past seeking ban on vehicular movement through the Cubbon Park. The earlier petition, filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, was disposed of by the Court on October 22, 2020 while directing the Government to consider within six weeks, and in proper perspective and in accordance with law, the suggestion made by the made by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport on September 2, 2020 for banning movement of vehicles through the park.