₹5 lakh for first baby girl of 2018

Mayor R. Sampath Raj gifted ₹5 lakh to the first girl born in a civic hospital on the first day of the new year. The recepient is the daughter of Gopi, a salesperson, and his wife Pushpa, from Rajajinagar. The award was given from the Mayor's Special Fund.
Four girls were born midnight, but the award went to the baby who was delivered first, at Dr. Nagaraju Memorial Maternity Hospital at Bhashyam Circle, Rajajinagar VI Block.
Mayor Sampath Raj visited the hospital on Monday morning.
The money will be put in a fixed deposit in a joint account in the name of the girl and the BBMP Commissioner, and the interest will fund the girl's education, Mayor Sampath Raj said.
The FD will mature when she becomes an adult, said sources.
