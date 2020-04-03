Bengaluru

5 held for attack on ASHA workers

Police arrested five youths, all residents of Sarayi Palya, for the assault on Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers who had gone to the locality on Thursday to conduct a COVID-19. The arrests were made hours after the assault. The arrested persons are Suhail Pasha, Mohammed Musatif, Sarfaraz, Sageer Sherief and Ansar Jabbar.

More arrests will follow, senior police officers said.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, on Friday visited the area. He appealed to residents to allow ASHA workers to help them and said credit for controlling COVID-19 goes to these health workers.

“We will come down very heavily on anyone who attacks or threatens health workers. They are frontline soldiers and we will protect them to the last moment,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan had visited the area on Thursday.

