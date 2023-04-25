April 25, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Five persons from Bengaluru, including two children, are believed to have drowned in VC canal at Doddakottagere village near Basaralu in Mandya taluk of Karnataka on April 25.

The victims are from Neelasandra in Bengaluru. They were visiting their grandmother at Hellegere.

Reports reaching Mysuru indicated that the victims — Tasmiya (22), Afika (22), Ashraf (28), Anisha Begum (10) and Mehtaab (10) — went to the VC canal, located close to their village, for swimming.

Fire Department personnel retrieved three bodies from the canal. They are searching for the remaining bodies with the help of locals.

A large number of people gathered at the spot on learning about the incident. Police have registered a case.