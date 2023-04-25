ADVERTISEMENT

5 from Bengaluru drown in Mandya’s VC canal

April 25, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The victims are from Neelasandra in Bengaluru. They were visiting their grandmother at Hellegere, which is close to the canal

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the entry point of the Hulikere tunnel, which is a conduit for water from the Visvesvaraya (VC) canal, in Mandya district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Five persons from Bengaluru, including two children, are believed to have drowned in VC canal at Doddakottagere village near Basaralu in Mandya taluk of Karnataka on April 25.

The victims are from Neelasandra in Bengaluru. They were visiting their grandmother at Hellegere.

Reports reaching Mysuru indicated that the victims — Tasmiya (22), Afika (22), Ashraf (28), Anisha Begum (10) and Mehtaab (10) — went to the VC canal, located close to their village, for swimming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Department personnel retrieved three bodies from the canal. They are searching for the remaining bodies with the help of locals.

A large number of people gathered at the spot on learning about the incident. Police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US