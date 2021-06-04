5 COVID-19 Care Centres shut down

04 June 2021 10:19 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to close down many of the COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) it had set up during the peak of the second wave. Of the 2,034 beds in 33 CCCs and 23 standalone Physical Triaging Centres (PTCs), only 739 were occupied, as of 4 p.m. on June 2. With 64% vacancy, keeping these centres operational is a burden on the BBMP. On Thursday, five facilities were shut.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “Some centres will continue to operate, albeit with a reduced bed capacity. We will keep a cushion.”. However, those CCCs that are closing down will be kept in a state of readiness so that they may be made operational within two days if the need arises.

The civic body has nearly 1,000 oxygen concentrators in these facilities. “After the lockdown is relaxed, we will wait to see the trend in COVID-19 cases reported in the city. After that, the oxygen concentrators will be stored in the godown at Haj Bhavan,” said Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, BBMP.

Advertising

Advertising