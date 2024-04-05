ADVERTISEMENT

5 arrested after video of assault on Bengaluru road goes viral with key conspirator turning out to be colleague of victim 

April 05, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police first arrested the four men who carried out the attack before zeroing in on the key conspirator

The Hindu Bureau

Illustration for representation only. The assault occurred near Kalyan Nagar on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru on March 31, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A video of two men assaulting another man on the road in Bengaluru with a steel rod had gone viral on April 1. The incident occurred near Kalyan Nagar on the Outer Ring Road on the evening of March 31. The assault was recorded on a dashcam of a car, which was at the spot when the incident occurred. The video had gone viral on social media. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennur police had formed three teams to probe the incident. They tracked down the victim who filed a complaint.

According to the police, the victim works in a private milk dairy. Based on his statement, they identified the accused and arrested four of them — Anush Kyalwin, 23, a mechanic, Muttu, 19, working in a private factory, Vineesh, 26, a driver, and Sandeep, 35, also a driver. On being questioned, they revealed the name of the key conspirator — Umashankar Reddy, 37, who is a colleague of the victim at the private dairy firm.

The victim and Umashankar Reddy had differences regarding workplace issues and also a financial dispute. Umashankar Reddy allegedly told his associates to assault the victim, police said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US