April 05, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

A video of two men assaulting another man on the road in Bengaluru with a steel rod had gone viral on April 1. The incident occurred near Kalyan Nagar on the Outer Ring Road on the evening of March 31. The assault was recorded on a dashcam of a car, which was at the spot when the incident occurred. The video had gone viral on social media.

Hennur police had formed three teams to probe the incident. They tracked down the victim who filed a complaint.

According to the police, the victim works in a private milk dairy. Based on his statement, they identified the accused and arrested four of them — Anush Kyalwin, 23, a mechanic, Muttu, 19, working in a private factory, Vineesh, 26, a driver, and Sandeep, 35, also a driver. On being questioned, they revealed the name of the key conspirator — Umashankar Reddy, 37, who is a colleague of the victim at the private dairy firm.

The victim and Umashankar Reddy had differences regarding workplace issues and also a financial dispute. Umashankar Reddy allegedly told his associates to assault the victim, police said.

