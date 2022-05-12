480 buildings in Shivaram Karanth Layout regularised  

The Supreme Court has given orders to regularise 480 buildings in Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout according to the recommendations of the 14th report submitted by Justice A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee, said a release on Thursday.

The apex court has regularised a total of 2,825 buildings, which are coming up in 17 villages, until now. The layout is being developed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The court has also ordered the BDA to issue Regularisation Certificates (RC) as well as legal betterment fees to the building owners under the headship of Justice A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee. The regularised building owners will be intimated through SMS to collect their certificates. The certificates will be issued at Medi Agrahara Urdu Primary School near the layout on Friday. To receive certificates, beneficiaries should carry a passport size photograph, Aadhar card, the intimation SMS and the receipt given by the committee, the release said.

Many buildings which are now being regularised were developed in the period between December 2014 and March 2018. In 2014, the High Court of Karnataka quashed the preliminary notification for the acquisition of land for the Layout. In 2018, the Supreme Court had upheld the notification and also gave an order to develop the layout.

A total of 7,161 applications were received by the committee earlier for regularisation of buildings in the layout. It had also stated then that the applications were divided into four categories — pre-2014, between 2014 and 2018, spillover works started before 2018, and post-2018.