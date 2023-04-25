ADVERTISEMENT

48-year-old accountant dies of stab wounds in Bengaluru

April 25, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru

An accountant in the wholesale onion market at RMC Yard who was stabbed on Sunday evening, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An accountant in the wholesale onion market at RMC Yard who was stabbed on Sunday evening, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Umapathy, 48, hailing from Tamil Nadu and residing here alone at Nandini Layout.

According to the police, a gang assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen and left him bleeding on the street on Sunday evening at RMC Yard. Though he was rushed to Victoria Hospital and was being treated, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Mr. Umapathy had an extramarital affair with a woman, residing in Coolie Nagar, for a few years. However, the woman broke up with him over a year ago, which he did not take well, said the police.

According to the police, he often quarrelled with her, called her and blackmailed her, saying that he would upload a private video of them on social media if she did not continue the affair.

On Sunday morning, he reportedly called her and blackmailed her. The police suspect the woman’s involvement in the murder.

The RMC Yard police have registered a murder case and are probing the case further.

