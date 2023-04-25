HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

48-year-old accountant dies of stab wounds in Bengaluru

An accountant in the wholesale onion market at RMC Yard who was stabbed on Sunday evening, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning in Bengaluru

April 25, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An accountant in the wholesale onion market at RMC Yard who was stabbed on Sunday evening, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Umapathy, 48, hailing from Tamil Nadu and residing here alone at Nandini Layout.

According to the police, a gang assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen and left him bleeding on the street on Sunday evening at RMC Yard. Though he was rushed to Victoria Hospital and was being treated, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Mr. Umapathy had an extramarital affair with a woman, residing in Coolie Nagar, for a few years. However, the woman broke up with him over a year ago, which he did not take well, said the police.

According to the police, he often quarrelled with her, called her and blackmailed her, saying that he would upload a private video of them on social media if she did not continue the affair.

On Sunday morning, he reportedly called her and blackmailed her. The police suspect the woman’s involvement in the murder.

The RMC Yard police have registered a murder case and are probing the case further.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.