48 Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Centres inaugurated across Bengaluru

May 24, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

These centres have opened across the city under the Swachh Bharat Mission to encourage proper disposal of waste

The Hindu Bureau

The public can drop off at these centres items such as plastic carry bags, toys, old jeans, uniforms, saris, old magazines, newspapers, old books, plastic items, and electronic items that can be reused and recycled. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru:

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has opened 48 temporary Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) centres in the city, as part of a campaign. The BBMP is conducting the “My Life and My Clean City” campaign from May 20 to June 5.

According to a release by the civic body on Wednesday, the public can drop off items such as plastic carry bags, toys, old jeans, uniforms, saris, old magazines, newspapers, old books, plastic items, and electronic items that can be reused and recycled at these RRR centres.

The centres across the city are opened under the Swachh Bharat Mission — Urban 2.0 programme. According to BBMP, these centres will play a key role in the proper disposal and recycling of waste.

Citizens, educational institutions, business establishments, and other industries can use the RRR centres. The BBMP said that whoever drops off the items will get an E-certificate, and those who drop off more items will be awarded gifts as an encouragement to participate in the initiative.

The centres are open between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 20 to June 5.

