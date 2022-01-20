47,754 new cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru

20 January 2022 23:58 IST

The State reported 47,754 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday - the highest in the third wave. As many as 40,499 cases had been reported on Wednesday.

However, the positivity rate for the day saw a slight dip to 18.48% on Thursday compared to 18.8% the previous day. The State also recorded 29 deaths and 22,143 recoveries on Thursday, while the previous day, it reported 21 deaths and 23,209 recoveries. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 2,93,231, up from 2,67,650 the previous day.

Bengaluru continues to contribute the most of the caseload. It reported 30,540 cases on Thursday - the highest during the third wave and beating the previous all-time high of 26,756 cases reported on April 30, 2021 at the peak of the second wave. The total active cases in the city stood at 2,01,714 cases on Thursday. While 13,195 persons were discharged, eight patients died.

Hassan (1,840 cases), Tumakuru (1,622 cases), Mandya (1,512 cases), and Mysuru (1,352 cases) continued to report a relatively high number of cases compared to other districts.