47-year-old businessman found dead, blames BJP MLA in note

January 02, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

A 47-year-old businessman was found dead on Sunday and the police said that he left behind a note blaming Arvind Limbavali, BJP leader and MLA, and five others for taking this extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep S., a resident of Haraluru. According to the police, he had gone to a resort in Nettigere with his family to celebrate the new year.

The police said that in the note, it was stated that he had invested close to ₹2 crore with two people, mentioned as Gopi and Somaiah, to start a resort in HSR Layout.

The duo allegedly promised to make him a partner but later cheated him. Mr. Limbavali, who mediated and resolved the dispute, asked Mr. Gopi and Mr. Somaiah to return the money, but he only received a few lakhs. Mr. Limbavali later did not help him as promised, Mr. Pradeep alleged in the letter.

Due to this, Mr. Pradeep incurred a huge financial loss and could not repay his loan, said the police.

The Kaggalipura police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)