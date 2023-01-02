HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

47-year-old businessman found dead, blames BJP MLA in note

January 02, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old businessman was found dead on Sunday and the police said that he left behind a note blaming Arvind Limbavali, BJP leader and MLA, and five others for taking this extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep S., a resident of Haraluru. According to the police, he had gone to a resort in Nettigere with his family to celebrate the new year.

The police said that in the note, it was stated that he had invested close to ₹2 crore with two people, mentioned as Gopi and Somaiah, to start a resort in HSR Layout.

The duo allegedly promised to make him a partner but later cheated him. Mr. Limbavali, who mediated and resolved the dispute, asked Mr. Gopi and Mr. Somaiah to return the money, but he only received a few lakhs. Mr. Limbavali later did not help him as promised, Mr. Pradeep alleged in the letter.

Due to this, Mr. Pradeep incurred a huge financial loss and could not repay his loan, said the police.

The Kaggalipura police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.