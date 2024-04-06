47 BMCRI students hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis

April 06, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Indicating a potential outbreak of acute gastroenteritis (GE), 47 medical students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) girls hostel have been admitted to Victoria hospital.

Three of those with severe dehydration are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Health Commissioner Randeep D. said cholera can be confirmed only after culture tests.

According to the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), two students tested positive for cholera in the initial Hanging Drop test. Attributing the outbreak to poor sanitation and unhygienic conditions in the girls’ hostel, the Association has said all resident doctors have been admitted with symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration.

BMCRI authorities denied it is a cholera outbreak and said culture test reports are awaited. Of the 47 students, 28 have been admitted to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre, 13 to H Block, Victoria hospital, and three to the ICU for observation.

“All have presented with loose stools and dehydration and have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. The condition of all the students is stable,” said Ramesh Krishna K., BMCRI Dean and Director.

Deepak S., Victoria hospital Medical Superintendent, said samples have been sent for investigations and treatment in the form of antibiotics, and IV fluids are being given. “We are awaiting the reports,” he said.

