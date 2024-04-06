ADVERTISEMENT

47 BMCRI students hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis

April 06, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indicating a potential outbreak of acute gastroenteritis (GE), 47 medical students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) girls hostel have been admitted to Victoria hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of those with severe dehydration are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Health Commissioner Randeep D. said cholera can be confirmed only after culture tests.

According to the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), two students tested positive for cholera in the initial Hanging Drop test. Attributing the outbreak to poor sanitation and unhygienic conditions in the girls’ hostel, the Association has said all resident doctors have been admitted with symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration.

ADVERTISEMENT

BMCRI authorities denied it is a cholera outbreak and said culture test reports are awaited. Of the 47 students, 28 have been admitted to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre, 13 to H Block, Victoria hospital, and three to the ICU for observation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“All have presented with loose stools and dehydration and have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. The condition of all the students is stable,” said Ramesh Krishna K., BMCRI Dean and Director.

Deepak S., Victoria hospital Medical Superintendent, said samples have been sent for investigations and treatment in the form of antibiotics, and IV fluids are being given. “We are awaiting the reports,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US