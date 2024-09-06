ADVERTISEMENT

462 mobile tanks, 41 lakes designated for Ganesha idol immersion

Published - September 06, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People buying Ganesha idols at Kanakapura Road on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 

Ahead of the Ganesha festival, the city’s markets bustled with activity on Friday, September 6, with people purchasing Ganesha idols, colourful flowers, fruits, banana stalks, and mango leaves. While the rising price of festival essentials was a common complaint, many were pleasantly surprised to find that the cost of some fruits, like apples and flowers, like jasmines, had actually come down.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has put in place 462 mobile immersion tanks and designated 41 kalyanis (tanks by the side of lakes) for immersion of the Ganesha idol. On Saturday, residents and pandal committees will install the idols in their homes and community spaces. After a few days of worship, they will be taken out in a procession and immersed. The east zone has the most number of mobile tanks, 138, while Yelahanka has the highest number of designated lakes, 10.

BBMP workers getting a tank by the side of the Yediyur lake ready for Ganesha idol immersion on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The BBMP has established a single window system for obtaining permissions related to idol installation, loudspeaker usage, processions, and immersions. In collaboration with other agencies, the civic body has formed 63 teams, each consisting of four nodal officers from the BBMP, police, Bescom, and Fire and Emergency Services. Over the next 11 days, the BBMP expects immersion of 1.75 lakh idols. The window for processions and immersions is open from September 7 to 17. After September 17, immersion will not be allowed. The BBMP has banned the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

