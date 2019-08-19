4.6 lakh people attend Lalbagh flower show

Nearly 4.6 lakh people attended the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh between August 9 and Sunday.
The Horticulture Department, which organises the show, had based this year’s theme to mark the birth centenary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last Maharaja of Mysuru. Of the 4.58 lakh people who attended the show, 1.21 lakh were children. The show generated ticket sales of ₹2.1 crore.
Like the last few years, the highest footfall was on the Independence Day when 1.72 lakh people made their way to the show. The centrepiece of the show was the floral statue of Wadiyar made from 2.5 lakh flowers.
