HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

450 saplings belonging to Western Ghats species planted in Lalbagh

August 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to ex situ conserve the various plant species of the Western Ghats (Sahyadris), the Horticulture Department on Tuesday planted 450 saplings belonging to 132 Western Ghats species at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The department aims to create a miniature replica of the ghats at Lalbagh with this planting drive.

The saplings were planted on a stretch of six acres, which had remained vacant for 70 years, behind the rock structure at Lalbagh (near the Siddapura entrance point). “There are around 5,900 plant species in the Western Ghats, which are spread over 596 km across eight districts of the State. Among them, 652 are endemic plant species while 567 are rare/endangered and threatened species. Hence, there is a need to take special measures to protect these species,” a department official said.

Lalbagh is already home to over 2,350 plant species from across the country and even from foreign countries. The department also said that the newly planted species will help Lalbagh become a scientific platform to students, plant experts, botanists, environment lovers and the public to study about the species from Western Ghats. The new plants are also expected to enrich the biodiversity at Lalbagh. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.