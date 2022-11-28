45-year-old techie arrested for killing daughter

November 28, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police learnt that the techie had been unemployed for the last six months, and had incurred financial losses in his bitcoin business

The Hindu Bureau

| Photo Credit: For representation only

Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year -old software engineer who allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter claiming that he did not have money to feed her.

The accused, Rahul Parmar, is a native of Gujarat. He attempted to end his life after killing his daughter, but later went around Karnataka before police caught up with him.

Earlier, police had found the body of the child in a lake in Kendatti village in Kolar district on November 26. A car was also found on the bank of the lake.

According to the police, Rahul and his daughter Jiya went missing on November 15. Rahul’s wife, Bhavana, filed a missing complaint at Bagalur police station on November 16.

Police learnt that Rahul had been unemployed for the last six months, and had incurred financial losses in his bitcoin business.

Earlier, Rahul had filed a complaint at Bagalur police station about the theft of gold jewellery from his house. He used to go to the police station to follow-up on his complaint. However, the investigation revealed that he had taken the valuables and filed a false complaint. Police had summoned him for questioning, and since then, he was missing, said sources in the police.

Related Topics

crime / Bangalore

