44 flights cancelled to and from KIA

September 29, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Forty four fights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) cancelled on Friday, September 29, 2023.

BIAL officials said that 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights were cancelled by airlines.

Operational reasons were cited for the cancellation. However sources said that the poor load factor due to bandh lead to the cancellation of the flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of the flights which were cancelled belonged to Indigo and Akasa Air. On September 26 around 13 Bengaluru-bound flights belonging to various airlines were cancelled. Then too cited operational reasons for the cancellation.

A group of protesters belonging to Kannada organisations who tried to enter Terminal-1 were detained by the police.

Many airlines had already issued advisories asking passengers to report at the airport at least two and half hour prior to the domestic flight’s departure and three and half hours for international flights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.