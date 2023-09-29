HamberMenu
44 flights cancelled to and from KIA

BIAL officials said that 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights were cancelled by airlines.

September 29, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
IndiGo Airlines A320 aircrafts parked on the tarmac at the International Airport in Bengaluru. File photo

IndiGo Airlines A320 aircrafts parked on the tarmac at the International Airport in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Forty four fights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) cancelled on Friday, September 29, 2023.

BIAL officials said that 22 incoming and 22 outgoing flights were cancelled by airlines.

Operational reasons were cited for the cancellation. However sources said that the poor load factor due to bandh lead to the cancellation of the flights.

A majority of the flights which were cancelled belonged to Indigo and Akasa Air. On September 26 around 13 Bengaluru-bound flights belonging to various airlines were cancelled. Then too cited operational reasons for the cancellation.

A group of protesters belonging to Kannada organisations who tried to enter Terminal-1 were detained by the police.

Many airlines had already issued advisories asking passengers to report at the airport at least two and half hour prior to the domestic flight’s departure and three and half hours for international flights.

