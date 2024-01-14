ADVERTISEMENT

44 departure delays reported at Kempegowda International Airport due to bad weather

January 14, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Bengaluru

All departures to Delhi were affected, while one flight from Chennai was also diverted to KIA.

The Hindu Bureau

The fog that occurs at KIA is known as radiation fog and it is anticipated during the four months (November to February) between 3 a. m. and 8.30 am. File Photo | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Around 44 departing flights to various destinations from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were delayed on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

An official of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that 44 departure delays were reported due to bad weather in various cities including Bengaluru. The official added that all departures to Delhi were affected.

“No Delhi flights have not been able to depart. In total, seven flights to the national capital were affected,” the official added. Apart from the delays, one flight from Chennai was also diverted to KIA.

The fog that occurs at KIA is known as radiation fog and it is anticipated during the four months (November to February) between 3 a. m. and 8.30 am.

Flight operations during this period are affected at the airport due to poor visibility conditions.

