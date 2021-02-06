430 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Karnataka on February 6

06 February 2021 07:01 IST

As many as 470 persons were discharged on Friday

The State on Friday reported 430 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,41,500. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,230. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 470 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,23,377. Of the remaining 5,874 active patients, 144 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.69%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 217 cases taking its tally to 3,99,997. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,401.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,833.

As many as 74,119 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 69,555 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,73,68,124.

COVID-19 vaccination

A total of 3,58,768 healthcare workers of the targeted 7,42,702 have been vaccinated in the State so far taking the overall coverage to 48%. On Friday, the 21st day after vaccination began on January 16, the State achieved a coverage of 34% with 30,387 of the day’s targeted 88,485 persons coming forward to take the jab.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest coverage (66%), Bidar recorded the lowest (11%). Only four districts – Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Kolar – recorded coverage of 50% and above.

One serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported in the State on Friday taking the total number of adverse events to 10.

Work from home for disabled

Based on guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the State government on Friday issued a circular permitting all disabled and visually-challenged government employees to work from home. This is applicable to all those working in government, semi-government and autonomous institutions besides boards and corporations.