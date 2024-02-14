ADVERTISEMENT

43 booths for Bengaluru Teachers constituency polling  

February 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

The polling for the Bengaluru Teachers constituency election to the Legislative Council will be held on Friday (Feb. 16)in 43 booths between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., said District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Tushar Giri Nath.

Addressing a meeting at the Malleswaram IPP auditorium, he said there are 14,432 voters in the constituency. A restricted holiday will be declared for voters and special teams will be deployed for monitoring the polling.

Section 144 will be enforced near the booths and not more than five people can gather within 100 metres of the booth. Campaigning cannot be done within 100 metres of the polling booth, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Giri Nath said mustering, de-mustering, and vote-counting centres will be set up at the Government Arts College on Nrupathunga Road. Counting will be on February 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US