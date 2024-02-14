43 booths for Bengaluru Teachers constituency polling  

February 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The polling for the Bengaluru Teachers constituency election to the Legislative Council will be held on Friday (Feb. 16)in 43 booths between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., said District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Tushar Giri Nath.

Addressing a meeting at the Malleswaram IPP auditorium, he said there are 14,432 voters in the constituency. A restricted holiday will be declared for voters and special teams will be deployed for monitoring the polling.

Section 144 will be enforced near the booths and not more than five people can gather within 100 metres of the booth. Campaigning cannot be done within 100 metres of the polling booth, he said.

Mr. Giri Nath said mustering, de-mustering, and vote-counting centres will be set up at the Government Arts College on Nrupathunga Road. Counting will be on February 20.

