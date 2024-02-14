GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

43 booths for Bengaluru Teachers constituency polling  

February 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

The polling for the Bengaluru Teachers constituency election to the Legislative Council will be held on Friday (Feb. 16)in 43 booths between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., said District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Tushar Giri Nath.

Addressing a meeting at the Malleswaram IPP auditorium, he said there are 14,432 voters in the constituency. A restricted holiday will be declared for voters and special teams will be deployed for monitoring the polling.

Section 144 will be enforced near the booths and not more than five people can gather within 100 metres of the booth. Campaigning cannot be done within 100 metres of the polling booth, he said.

Mr. Giri Nath said mustering, de-mustering, and vote-counting centres will be set up at the Government Arts College on Nrupathunga Road. Counting will be on February 20.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.