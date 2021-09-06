42 teachers honoured with State awards

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 01:57 IST

Around 5,000 teachers to be recruited during current academic year

The pandemic has seen teachers go above and beyond the call of duty, working tirelessly to update their skills and bridge the digital divide among their students. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh presented State awards to 42 teachers.

One of the teachers who was awarded was Nagaraj C.M. who works at the Government High School at Doddabanahalli. He has converted the school’s classrooms into ‘smart classrooms’ by installing projectors, smart boards, and laptops.

Another teacher, Hema P. Angadi from the Government Higher Primary School in Belagavi was recognised with the Best Teacher Award at the State level for her effort in bringing dropouts back to school. She also was instrumental in establishing a language lab to teach Kannada in the Marathi-medium school.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the recruitment of around 5,000 teachers during the current academic year to address staff shortage. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has mooted this proposal as there is an increase in government school enrolments.

App launched

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education launched the app ‘Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge’ to help people contribute to the development of government schools. Those interested can use the app to find a school, understand its requirements and then make a donation. To maintain transparency, the school will update the donor on the progress of the work.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, at another event to mark the day, defended the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), amidst fears of a hasty roll out. “The government is not implementing the NEP in a hurry. Leaders of the Opposition parties should not make irresponsible statements,” he said.