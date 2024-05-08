ADVERTISEMENT

42 drug cases registered, 51 peddlers arrested last month

Published - May 08, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police, continuing their crackdown on drug cases, registered 42 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 and arrested 51 peddlers, including eight foreign nationals, in April.

The police have also seized 131 kg of marijuana, 66 g of charas, 1.2 kg of cocaine, 6.2 kg of MDMA and 199 ecstasy tablets from them.

Cases have been registered against 182 persons for gambling, cricket betting, immoral trafficking and illegal possession of arms; 563 people involved in these cases have been arrested.

Externment orders have been issued to 42 rowdy sheeters who violated bail bond conditions. In addition, 13 rowdy sheeters who went off the radar have been tracked down, and legal action has been initiated against them.

The trial of 997 cases was completed in April, and 510 persons were convicted.

