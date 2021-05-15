41,664 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on May 15

15 May 2021 21:55 IST

As many as 41,664 new COVID 19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 21,71 lakh. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 13,402 of the new cases.

As many as 1.18 lakh tests were conducted across Karnataka.

A total of 349 people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 21,434.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day was 35.20%, while the case fatality rate was 0.83%.

On Saturday, 34,425 patients were discharged while 82,793 people were vaccinated.