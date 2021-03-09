41 kilometres of metro lines to be operational by end of 2022

09 March 2021 07:57 IST

Common mobility card mentioned in the Karnataka budget

The Chief Minister, in his budget speech, highlighted ongoing work on the metro project. He promised that 41 kilometres of Namma Metro lines under Phase II will be ready by December 2022.

“Approval from the government of India is expected shortly for implementation of the 58-km Outer Ring Road-airport network in Bengaluru as part of Phase 2A and 2B at an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore. The State government has already released more than ₹1,600 crore for pre-project activities of land acquisition, utility shifting and design,” stated the budget.

The much-delayed introduction of the common mobility card once again found mention in the budget. “Metro network, including 51 stations, is being made ready by August 2021 to accept ‘One Nation, One Card’. This card can be used in both Namma Metro and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses,” stated the budget.

Three foot over-bridges (FOB) connecting metro and railway stations at Yeshwantpur, K.R. Puram and Jnanabharathi, two foot over-bridges in Dasarahalli and Chikkabidarakallu on the NH-4 line, and seven foot over-bridges across Hosur Road to provide good connectivity to the upcoming metro stations will be constructed.