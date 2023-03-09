4,000 electoral literacy clubs set up

March 09, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday said that it has set up 4,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC) in Bengaluru to encourage voter awareness.

The ambitious project rolled out by the Election Commission and the BBMP has registered 15,772 young voters in a week from February 20 to 26 through these clubs, according to BBMP officials. Officials said that the electoral literacy club is a platform to engage young voters through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.

In a tweet, district electoral officer (DEO) and BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that electoral literacy clubs are the “magical tools” for creating awareness and motivating young and prospective voters.

The BBMP is forming the clubs in various colleges in the city and has entrusted the clubs with the responsibility of creating awareness at the family level that developing the practice of informed and ethical electoral participation is vital for the future of democracy.