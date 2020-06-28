40% of COVID-19 victims did not report co-morbidities

As of June 25, about 40% of the 78 patients in the city who died of COVID-19 are among those who did not report any co-morbid conditions. However, in its analysis of the war room data, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) noted that this also includes patients who may have had co-morbidities that were not recorded at the time of hospitalisation or patients who were unaware of underlying conditions.

“Either they did not tell the staff or it was missed. It may also include people who did not know that they have hypertension, diabetes or heart disease,” said Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP War Room special officer. She also pointed out that some of the patients in this category could also include those who were infected with a very high dose of the virus.

A further analysis of the fatalities shows that 85% of the total deaths took place after June 1 when Unlock 1.0 was initiated and restrictions were eased considerably. As many as 66 patients died between June 1 to 25. Prior to this, ever since the first case was reported in March to May 31, only 12 deaths were reported.

However, although there has been an increase in the number of deaths since lockdown, the data shows that the number of deaths in Bengaluru is far lower than major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. As of June 28, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Bengaluru was 89. A doctor in a State-run hospital in the city who is on COVID-19 duty pointed out that this data should urge people to immediately call the Apthamitra helpline and get a test done if they experience slightest of symptoms. “ If patients are brought to the hospital quickly, we will have adequate time to treat them. When people come in the last stages, it is difficult to help them beat the disease.”

An analysis of the data by age reveals that 50% of the patients who succumbed to COVID-19 were above 60 years. In keeping with international data trends, the mortality rate is higher among men: 60% of those who died were men.

“In around 99% of the cases, the people died within 14 days after being tested positive. Only one COVID-19 patient succumbed after 28 days,” said a BBMP official.