40 new storm-water drain encroachments identified during last one month, BBMP tells HC

504 identified encroachments are yet to be removed, says civic body in a report

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
October 12, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of a storm-water drain in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that 40 new encroachments of storm-water drains (SWDs) have been identified and surveyed between September 12 and October 11, and 55-60 of the already identified encroachments have been removed during this period.

Report submitted

A report in this regard was submitted before a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions on issues related to protection and rejuvenation of lakes and maintenance of SWDs.

M. Lokesh, Chief Engineer (SWD wing), in his report, has also pointed out 504 identified encroachments are yet to be removed, excluding around 67 instances of encroachments in which the alleged encroachers have questioned before various courts, including the High Court, the legality of the process initiated by the BBMP to remove the encroachments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also been pointed out in the report that 20 of the encroachments identified in the south zone earlier have not been found to be not falling within the SWDs area and 20 other encroachments are found to be not falling in the re-aligned path of the SWDs in the west zone.

On slumdwellers

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Slum Development Board told the Bench that the Board has no authority to take action for removal of the encroachment made by slumdwellers on Subramanyapura lake on an area measuring 1 acre 17 guntas as the slum in question is not a notified slum.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the petitions till October 16 stating that it would consider the issues on the date of hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app