40 new storm-water drain encroachments identified during last one month, BBMP tells HC

504 identified encroachments are yet to be removed, says civic body in a report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that 40 new encroachments of storm-water drains (SWDs) have been identified and surveyed between September 12 and October 11, and 55-60 of the already identified encroachments have been removed during this period.

Report submitted

A report in this regard was submitted before a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions on issues related to protection and rejuvenation of lakes and maintenance of SWDs.

M. Lokesh, Chief Engineer (SWD wing), in his report, has also pointed out 504 identified encroachments are yet to be removed, excluding around 67 instances of encroachments in which the alleged encroachers have questioned before various courts, including the High Court, the legality of the process initiated by the BBMP to remove the encroachments.

It has also been pointed out in the report that 20 of the encroachments identified in the south zone earlier have not been found to be not falling within the SWDs area and 20 other encroachments are found to be not falling in the re-aligned path of the SWDs in the west zone.

On slumdwellers

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Slum Development Board told the Bench that the Board has no authority to take action for removal of the encroachment made by slumdwellers on Subramanyapura lake on an area measuring 1 acre 17 guntas as the slum in question is not a notified slum.

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the petitions till October 16 stating that it would consider the issues on the date of hearing.