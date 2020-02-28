40 international films have their India premiere at BIFFes

After the first day was marred by delay in handing out passes, the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) got into its stride on Friday. Orion Mall, the main venue of the festival, was abuzz as film buffs were seen exchanging notes and planning their day.

The catalogue of films being screened finally reached all delegates by Friday morning. Noted Kannada filmmakers Girish Kasaravalli, P. Sheshadri and Lingadevaru were among the delegates queueing up to watch films, and many fans approached them for film recommendations.

Forty international films are premièring in India for the first time at the festival. This is a first for BIFFes, too. Some of the films that will be screened are Canadian drama Kuessipan, French war drama Sympathy for the devil, and Ukranian films U311 Cherkasy and My Thoughts are silenced.

“In the past, we have had films having their Indian premiere at the festival, but never so many. This shows that the film festival is being recognised across the world. We have been able to get these many films to premiere here despite organising the festival in just 48 days,” said N. Vidyashankar, artistic director, BIFFes.

The organisers hope that visibility on the international film festival map will increase once the BIFFes gets international accreditation, which it has applied for. Film festivals across the world are given accreditation by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Association.

Florence Girot, director of Film Festivals at the Federation, is attending BIFFes this year as one of the foreign delegates to decide on the matter.