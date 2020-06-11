4 taxi drivers arrested for duping ride-sharing platforms

The Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested four taxi drivers for allegedly duping ride-sharing platforms of lakhs of rupees by logging in fake rides.
The police recovered two cars, 500 SIM cards, a laptop and 16 mobile phones from Nagesh, 36, Ravi, 37, Manu M.M., 27, and Satish, 32. They registered the taxis on the platforms and booked 15-20 random trips using different SIM numbers every day.
“They tampered with trip details, GPS data and forged details to get incentives,” said the police.
The accused had allegedly earned several lakhs of rupees.
“The accused had been running the racket for several months before the CCB probed the matter,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime).
