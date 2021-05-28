4 men ‘seize’ labourer’s scooter for violating lockdown guidelines

The claimed to be working with the police

Four men, posing as police personnel, threatened a labourer on NICE Road and took his scooter while making it look like they were seizing the vehicle for violating lockdown rules. It was only when the victim, Tapan Biswas, went to Talaghattapura police station to retrieve his scooter did he realise that he had been conned.

Tapan, a resident of Jalahalli, was returning from work at Kommaghatta on Tuesday when he was stopped by the gang. Claiming to be with the police, the men asked why he was moving around when the lockdown was in force. Tapan tried to explain that he was allowed to travel, but they ‘seized’ his scooter. “The accused told him to report to Talaghattapura station to retrieve the vehicle,” said the police.

He was directed to the Kengeri police station to file a complaint for jurisdictional reasons. In his statement, Tapan said that he kept a mobile phone, Aadhaar and debit card in the boot of the scooter. The Kengeri police have taken up a case of vehicle theft and cheating, and efforts are on to track down the accused.