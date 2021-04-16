4 lion and tiger cubs up for adoption at Bannerghatta

Staff and officials at the Bannerghatta Biological Park have reason to celebrate as the four new additions — two tiger and two lion cubs — are healthy and doing well.

Other zoo residents up for adoption Elephant Veda’s female calf

Zebra Kaveri’s female foal

Hippopotamus Dashya and her male calf

Lioness Saniya and her two female cubs

Spectacled Langur Reshmi and her female infant

Hanuman Langur Adithi and her infant born

Grey Wolf Akira and her three male and one female pup

Giraffe Gowri, aged about 5 years

Rescued male leopard aged about 5

Rescued female leopard aged about 4

Tigress Anushka and lioness Sana gave birth to two female cubs each earlier this year. The two female tiger cubs were born on February 12, and lions on January 15. “Citizens can adopt them by contributing towards their feed and veterinary care,” said the park in a press release.

The biological park’s animal adoption programme had a successful run last year. In 2020–21, 230 adopters contributed ₹56.82 lakh by adopting 299 animals, stated the release. Citizens also get a chance to name their adopted animals by contributing an additional 25% of the adoption fee.

Adoption and naming will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can email to educationbbp@gmail.com. Some of the other animals up for adoption include, elephant Veda’s female calf, zebra Kaveri’s female foal, and hippopotamus Dashya, and two rescued leopards.