November 21, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Four separate investigations would be taken up to determine the cause of the electrocution of Soundharya and her nine-month-old baby at Hope Farm near Kadugodi in Bengaluru on November 19, said Energy Minister K. J. George.

Speaking at a press conference on November 21, he said that the findings from the investigations would be used to prevent such accidents in the future, while also using it to initiate action against those responsible for the tragic incident in which the mother-daughter were killed after stepping on a snapped live wire.

“The first would be the internal investigation of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). The second one would be done by the police department to whom we have given a free hand in the case,” Mr George said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The third investigation would be conducted by the Electrical Inspectorate. In order to have an impartial and independent investigation, we have constituted a committee headed by a retired chief electrical inspector and comprising a director from the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) and a member of the inspectorate.”

While five Bescom officials have been suspended, Mr. George said, “This is a peculiar situation and thus demands thorough investigation as to why the wire did not find earthing. After these reports come in, we will act accordingly, not just in this case, but implement the recommendations across Karnataka.”

T. N. Appacchu, Chief Electrical Inspectorate, Karnataka, said that it looked like the cement used for interlocking in the footpath and the presence of M-sand below prevented the wire from finding earthing.

Mahantesh Bilagi, MD, Bescom said that a meeting will be chaired with the Chief Civic commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to discuss this issue. “There are paver blocks across the city. Hence, to prevent such accidents we have to discuss with them, and see what can be done,” he said.

NHRC issues notice to Karnataka government over electrocution

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Karnataka seeking a detailed report about the electrocution of the 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old child on November 19. The Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident after looking at news reports.

According to the Commission, the incident indicates negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru.

The Commission expects the report to include status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapse, and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.